Upgrade to This 15-Inch Asus Laptop With 1TB of Storage for Just $500 Today

There are a lot of laptop options available, and picking out the best laptop for you can be a difficult decision. The most important first step in the process is understanding your needs and how you'll use it so that you can find something with the right specs. If you aren't looking to do heavy gaming or video editing, this 15-inch Asus laptop is a great option for you, especially at this discounted price. Right now, , which is $200 less than it normally sells for.

This Asus Vivobook comes equipped with a large 15.6-inch display and features Intel's 10th Gen i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB+256GB solid state drive. It's perfect for web browsing, document creation, video calls, casual gaming and so much more. Out of the box it comes running Windows 10 but it can be upgraded to the latest version of Windows, Windows 11 Home, which brings some welcomed changes along with it. The laptop has a headphone jack, an HDMI port, USB-A and USB-C ports and a power port.

Whether you're in need of a new computer for yourself or want to be prepared for one of your kids going off to college next year, this laptop is a great option to consider. This deal is good for today only, so be sure to grab one before they are gone at this price.