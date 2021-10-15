Upgrade to Microsoft's best wireless ergonomic mouse and keyboard combo for $80 today

Ergonomic keyboards are funny-looking, a little on the expensive side, and almost never light up in pretty colors. What they do very well is keep your hands and wrists safe while you type, which is considerably more important than you might imagine. Microsoft has gotten very good at making ergonomic keyboards over the years, and it's Sculpt Wireless model is one of the best. Today, you can score this nice keyboard and number pad accessory alongside it's excellent Sculpt mouse for only $80 at Amazon, which is a big deal for all of this tech.

This isn't the lowest price ever for these wrist-saving accessories, but it's not far off. It's the best deal seen on these in more than a year, and if you're finding yourself returning to the office you may decide it's time to upgrade some of your personal tech now that your work computer has to go back with you. The Sculpt Mouse and Keyboard offer fantastic support with a unique design, and the battery life on each is good enough that you can go for weeks without thinking about it.