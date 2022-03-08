Upgrade to Eero's Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System and Save Up to 37% Today

Ry Crist/CNET

Right now you can cover your whole home with Wi-Fi 6 coverage for less. Eero's dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers and extenders are on sale, making it a great time to invest in beefing up your connection. With a mesh system, dead spots and buffering won't interrupt your streaming, video calling or other activities thanks to TrueMesh technology, which intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs automatically. You can currently at Amazon.

Have the power to supply up to 5,000 square feet of Wi-Fi 6 coverage with the Eero 6 . Even a covers up to 1,500 square feet, which is a comfortable reach for many homes. It only takes minutes to set it up, freeing up your time for other pursuits. It even supports Wi-Fi 6 for up to 75 devices simultaneously. And with the built-in Zigbee smart home hub feature, you'll be able to connect all compatible devices on your network with Alexa. Eero 6 supports Wi-Fi speeds up to 900 Mbps with a wired connection, and 500 Mbps with a wireless one.

Read more: Best Mesh Routers for 2022

While this is a good deal for the average home, it is important to keep in mind that if you pay for internet speeds faster than 500 Mbps, you will want to invest in a router that is specifically designed to take advantage of those high speeds. However, with the ease of setup, boost to speed and reach of coverage, this deal is an attractive bargain for most to elevate the Wi-Fi 6 experience at home.