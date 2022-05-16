Upgrade to Apple's M1 MacBook Air for Its Lowest Price Yet (Save $150)

Apple's MacBook Air line has always been popular, but previously you usually had to decide between performance and portability. When the M1-powered model came out, that was no longer the case and if you've been waiting to pick one up for yourself this is a great time to do it. Amazon has the 2020 MacBook Air on sale for just $850 when you add it to your cart. The additional $100 discount at checkout (which brings it to $850) only applies to the gold model.

This MacBook Air comes equipped with a 13.3-inch display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and is powered by Apple's own M1 silicon. It combines portability and power into a great package that's sure to impress. It can easily handle everyday tasks like email, web browsing, photo editing and even more resource intensive things like video editing and casual gaming. It runs Apple's latest operating system, macOS Monterey, and the battery should last for up to 18 hours before needing to be recharged.

If you're in the market for a new laptop, be sure to check this one out today. If you are looking for something else, we have a roundup of all the best MacBook deals and best laptop deals as well.