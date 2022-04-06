Upgrade to Apple's Latest 10.2-Inch iPad With 256GB of Storage and Save $50 Now

Scott Stein/CNET

The latest, ninth-gen iPad is a solid option if you're looking for a powerful, portable tablet, and with 256GB of storage, you'll have ample room for photos and apps or streaming entertainment online. Whether you want to work, play, stay connected, create or explore, it will be easy to do with the iPad's upgraded CPU and Neural Engine, which offer a faster and more powerful performance compared to previous models. Right now you can , bringing the price to just $429. Note you only save that much on the space gray model, not the silver one, which is $29 off.

Apple's 10.2-inch tablet comes with an A13 Bionic chip, an 8-megapixel wide-angle rear camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide front camera with Center Stage technology and more. The Retina display has been upgraded from previous models and now has True Tone technology, which adjusts the screen for comfortable viewing in any light. It also features a Lightning connector and gets up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. Plus, the 2021 iPad supports the and , which are sold separately, but can help you create and work with ease and may be worth the investment.

CNET's Scott Stein wrapped up his review of this iPad by saying, "I think the basic unexciting iPad wins out. Especially for the price." He awarded it an Editors' Choice.