Upgrade to Apple's 13-Inch M1 MacBook Pro and Save $200 Today

Dan Ackerman/CNET

The 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is one of our best MacBooks for 2022, and with good reason: It's a powerful laptop that Apple redesigned to match its other models, employing a M1 chip that improves overall performance. But you don't come across an Apple product on sale every day, let alone many MacBook Pro deals. Today, though, you're in luck: Amazon is offering the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,300, which is $200 less than Apple's regular price on this model.

While there isn't a clear end date for this offer, significant discounts on Apple products generally don't last long. This MacBook features 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM (the step-down 256GB model is $149 off, or ). The M1 chip, while no longer the most powerful in Apple's lineup, is still strong and effective. The M1 chip delivers fast performance, including machine learning, so everything you do on this MacBook from design work to simple gaming will function smoothly. With a Retina display, the image quality and color on the 13-inch screen is excellent. And you can expect up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge too.

While you can get this MacBook in silver and space gray, this deal is only for the silver model. Should you choose the space gray model, the price jumps significantly, matching the original price at Apple.