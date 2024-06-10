Ubisoft Bringing Assassin's Creed Shadows to Mac on Launch Day

Ubisoft is committed to Apple silicon and will be releasing a Mac version of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a game that came out in January, the games publisher said Monday. But more significantly, the next big Assassin's Creed game, Shadows, will be out for Mac on the same day it hits consoles and Windows PC on Nov. 15.

The news, delivered by Ubisoft Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Côté, was part of Apple's livestreamed WWDC 2024 event. And Ubisoft will also be bringing the game to the iPad.

"We're thrilled to announce that in addition to Mac, Assassin's Creed Shadows will also be coming to iPads, with Ubisoft Anvil engine now supporting the Apple ecosystem," Côté said. "We couldn't be more excited about bringing our biggest titles to Apple devices."

Côté showed off scenes from the new Assassin's Creed game taking place in feudal Japan, which included cascading waterfalls and cherry blossom trees enhanced by ray-traced graphics. He also showed off the game's new playable characters, Naoe and Yasuke.

Côté said the company sees an opportunity to "share our passion for games to more players in the Apple ecosystem thanks to the unified gaming platform with tight integration of Metal (Apple's hardware-acceleration API) and Apple silicon."

The company last week released a version of Assassin's Creed Mirage for iPhones and iPads.

In the lead-up to the Ubisoft news, Apple's vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, pointed out some of the hit games that have made it onto Mac. Those include the Dungeons & Dragons game Baldur's Gate 3 and Death Stranding Director's Cut.

Though those aren't new titles, Federighi said gamers can expect more games to cross over from the PC and console world. "This year's Game Porting Toolkit will take this to the next level, enabling developers to bring even more advanced games to Mac with improved Windows compatibility," he said.

Federighi also said Apple has made it easy for game developers to convert Mac games for Apple mobile devices.