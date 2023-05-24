Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Apple WWDC: What We ExpectFire Max 11 TabletMeal Subscription vs. TakeoutUsing Photoshop's New AI ToolScreen Time's Hurting Your EyesBest Solar CompaniesVerizon 5G Home InternetBest Credit Cards
Twister Air Replaces the Mat With an Augmented Reality App

Exclusive: The new version of Twister uses wristbands along with a phone or tablet to play.

Mike Sorrentino
Mike Sorrentino
A child is playing Twister Air

Twister Air replaces the Twister mat with a series of augmented reality games that require stretching arms and legs to hit the colored targets.

 Hasbro

Twister Air is bringing an augmented reality spin to the color-matching game, replacing the mat with wristbands and an app that tracks how you move. 

Revealed Wednesday by Hasbro, the $20 game uses the camera on a phone or tablet to track as players match wrist and ankle bands with colored spots on the screen. 

Twister Air gameplay on a tablet.

 Hasbro

Though Twister Air is unlikely to make players get into yogalike positions to hit all the spots, like the traditional game sometimes requires, it does prompt players to reach, clap, swipe or pose to earn points.

Twister Air can be played in teams, one-on-one or by yourself, and it includes 16 songs that play during games. The set comes with an adjustable stand for holding a phone or tablet, and you can play the game on a television using AirPlay for iOS devices or Chromecast when using Android.

Twister Air package

The Twister Air box includes wristbands, an adjustable stand and a QR code for downloading the Twister Air app.

 Hasbro

Twister Air is the latest game to reinvent itself by taking advantage of augmented reality. March saw the release of Hot Wheels Rift Rally featuring a remote control car that races around on your floor while appearing to shoot along an AR racetrack that appears on your phone or TV. 

Twister Air goes on preorder starting today at Amazon, and it'll hit most retail stores on Aug. 1.