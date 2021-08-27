Today only: The Razer DeathAdder gaming mouse is a steal at $20

Razer

When it comes to PC gaming, having a reliable mouse that combines precision with comfort and customization is key. The Razer DeathAdder Essential wired gaming mouse has been a popular option in the community for years, and it's one of our picks for the best gaming mouse under $50. Though its list price is $50, the Razer DeathAdder normally hangs out around the $30 mark, but right now as part of Amazon's Deals of the Day, . That's a steal for this budget gaming mouse, but you don't have much time to take advantage of the offer -- it ends tonight.

The DeathAdder Essential is available in classic black with green Razer accents or in mercury white. It features a 6,400 dots-per-inch optical sensor with sensitivity adjustments through dedicated DPI buttons that let you customize how the mouse feels in action. The DeathAdder Essential also boasts five programmable buttons that allow you to assign macros and remap buttons through Razer's Synapse software. Its ergonomic design and rubberized scroll wheel make for a comfortable experience aimed at maximizing accuracy in-game.

This is one of today, all of which are available only through the rest of the day.

