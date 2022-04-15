Jumpstart Your Summer Reading With an All-Time Low Price on the Kindle

Amazon

Summer is just around the corner, and there's nothing better than lounging by the pool with a good book and soaking up some sun. So how about a few hundred good books? Amazon's Kindle is the biggest e-reader on the market, and right now, you can pick one up for just $47, the all-time lowest price we've seen on this e-reader. As a part of Amazon's ongoing , it's already discounted by $35, but you can save an extra 15% when you use the promo code KINDLE2022 at checkout. Plus, you'll get a free $15 eBook credit and three free months of Kindle Unlimited, so you can dig into a good book right away.

And if you're looking to grab more than one while they're at this price, you can save an extra $20 when you buy two at a time with the promo code 2PACK at checkout. Amazon appears to be capping this deal at two per order, but you are allowed to use both discount codes at once for serious savings, bringing the price on each Kindle down to just $41. We expect this Amazon spring sale to run at least a few more days, but right now, there's no clear-cut expiration -- so we can't guarantee how long this deal will be available. If you're hoping to snag one of these e-readers at a record low price, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.

The Kindle packs a lot into a single, sleek package. With 8GB of storage, it can hold hundreds of books at one time, so you never have to worry about which ones you want to bring with you. It's equipped with a 167 ppi glare-free display with adjustable brightness for easy reading whether you're indoors or outside. It has lots of great built-in features, including the ability to adjust text size, highlight passages and translate words on the fly, and a single battery charge can last for weeks at a time. If you prefer audiobooks, it is also Bluetooth enabled, so you can listen on your wireless headphones or speaker.

The model that supports ads is currently on sale for $47, while the is available for $60. If you do opt for the version with ads, you always have the option to turn them off later, though you will have to pay a $15 fee.