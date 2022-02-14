Three New Macs Reportedly Pop Up in Regulatory Filings Ahead of Rumored Apple Event

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Apple has reportedly filed three new Mac computers in the Eurasian Economic Database, suggesting Apple will be releasing new products at a rumored virtual event slated to take place on or around March 8, according to Consomac. While there is very little information about the potential new products, they are all reported as running macOS Monterey.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Apple is planning to host its first virtual product event of the year in early March. This event is rumored to debut a new low-cost 5G iPhone SE 3, an iPad Air 5 and potentially a new Mac. Apple has not confirmed any news surrounding potential new products or the rumored event.

Apple is required by law to file new products that rely on encryption technologies in the database, and historically has filed devices close to an upcoming product launch event. The filing suggests that Apple will host an event sometime next month like Bloomberg reported, but there is no guarantee. There have been instances in which products have been listed on the database, yet not released for close to a year.

CNET has been monitoring the rumors about a potential spring Apple event for awhile now. In addition to the iPhone SE and iPad Air, we expect Apple to release a slew of new products in 2022: a faster Mac Mini, a new Apple display, an updated 27-inch iMac, MacBook Air and Mac Pro, the iPhone 14, the Apple Watch 8, AirPods Pro 2 and many more.

Apple did not immediately respond to request for comment.