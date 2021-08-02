This ruggedized Chromebook is 53% off today

Acer

Laptops running ChromeOS are extremely common in classrooms these days, due largely to the ease of management and cost of acquiring dozens of them at a time. But even at home, a Chromebook is super useful as a lightweight low cost computer. Some of the easiest Chromebooks to recommend are the ones which offer a ruggedized body so they can survive kids. The Acer Chromebook 512 not only has such a body, but it's also spill-proof. And today, you can get one for $130.

Our favorite Chromebook you can buy right now is actually the Acer Chromebook 715 with its larger display and faster processor, but that impressive little laptop is $400 more than the one you can get from Best Buy today. This 12-inch laptop offers 4GB of RAM and a Celeron N4020 processor, so it's not going to be something you'll be gaming on but it'll be a great school laptop or kitchen computer for those who love to look up recipes while they cook.