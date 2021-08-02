Bipartisan infrastructure bill moves ahead Simone Biles to compete again Olympic high jumpers share gold Mark Hamill in The Mandalorian sans de-aging Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer 4th stimulus check update
This ruggedized Chromebook is 53% off today

It doesn't get much less expensive than this for a whole laptop.

acer chromebook 512
Acer

Laptops running ChromeOS are extremely common in classrooms these days, due largely to the ease of management and cost of acquiring dozens of them at a time. But even at home, a Chromebook is super useful as a lightweight low cost computer. Some of the easiest Chromebooks to recommend are the ones which offer a ruggedized body so they can survive kids. The Acer Chromebook 512 not only has such a body, but it's also spill-proof. And today, you can get one for $130.

Our favorite Chromebook you can buy right now is actually the Acer Chromebook 715 with its larger display and faster processor, but that impressive little laptop is $400 more than the one you can get from Best Buy today. This 12-inch laptop offers 4GB of RAM and a Celeron N4020 processor, so it's not going to be something you'll be gaming on but it'll be a great school laptop or kitchen computer for those who love to look up recipes while they cook. 