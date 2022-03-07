This Portable OLED Monitor Is $194 Off Today and Works With Your Laptop, Tablet and More

Innocn

They say that once you switch to a dual-monitor setup, a single monitor will never cut it again. But unfortunately, you can't exactly lug around a full-size computer monitor everywhere you go. That's where this handy Innocn portable OLED monitor comes in. It's compact enough that you can take it with you on the go, and right now you can pick it up for a lot less. There's a $70 on-page coupon that you can clip before adding it to your cart, and using coupon code OLED15K1F during checkout will save you an additional $74 on the purchase. That means that everyone will save at least $144 on the purchase, though Prime members will see an extra $50 discount when they are logged in.

At just 1.6 pounds and 0.27-inch thick, this Innocn portable monitor has the dimensions of a slim laptop, and could easily fit in your backpack or laptop bag to take it wherever you're going. The screen is a stunning full HD 15.6-inch OLED display with 400-nits brightness and 1,920x1,080p resolution for rich vivid colors, making it an excellent choice for photo editing. The plug-and-play set-up makes it simple to use, with ports for both USB-C and mini HDMI, making it compatible with most laptops, tablets, phones or gaming consoles. Whether you want to use it around the house, in your office or while you're on the go, this ultralightweight monitor is sure to transform how you work.

