This Impressive Midrange HP Laptop is a Steal at $420 ($130 Off)

You don't need to drop thousands on a pricey ultrapowerful laptop to get a dependable machine that's equipped with everything you need for both work and play. There are plenty of affordable midrange models with specs that are more than sufficient for the needs of most people, and right now you can snag one at a discount. Today only, Best Buy is offering $130 off this 15.6-inch HP laptop, dropping the price down to just $420 until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.

With these specs, this HP laptop is a competitive model even at full price. It boasts an impressive 12GB of high-bandwidth RAM, as well as a 256GB M.2 solid-state drive, the same style used on powerful next-gen gaming consoles. Plus, it's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U six-core processor and an AMD Radeon GPU. It has a full HD, 15.6-inch, antiglare display as well as a 720p built-in webcam, so it's ready for video calls right out of the box. It's also plenty versatile with two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, an HDMI port and an SD card reader. At 3.75 pounds, it's a little on the heavy side, but at 0.78-inch thick, this model is still slim enough to slip into your bag and take on the go. And it gets up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge for work without interruption.

Read more: Best Laptop for 2022: Here Are 15 Laptops We Recommend