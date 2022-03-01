This iPad Deal Saves You $50 on the 10.2-Inch iPad With 256GB of Storage

Lori Grunin/CNET

While direct deals on Apple products can be hard to come by, various authorized Apple retailers provide some great bargains if you're not in a rush to buy. The latest model iPad, featuring a 10.2-inch Retina display with 2160x1620 screen resolution, is the perfect tablet for streaming movies, reading eBooks, creating art and staying productive. Plus, the 10-hour battery life will keep you going strong, no matter what you're trying to accomplish. Save $50 versus the Apple Store when you .

This iPad features an A13 Bionic chip, a step-up in power from its predecessor. And with 256GB of storage, you'll have all the room you need to store your favorite apps, play games, stream movies and shows, video call with loved ones or conference with colleagues. The iPad also features a 12-megapixel ultrawide front camera with a wider field-of-view than previous models. Plus, this iPad is compatible with both the Smart Keyboard from Apple, as well as the 1st-generation Apple Pencil, though both accessories are sold separately. Check out the latest Apple Pencil deals to find the best sales currently available on the Apple stylus. And if a different iPad model is more appealing to you, be sure to check out all the best iPad deals available now, as well.