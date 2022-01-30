This 400GB SanDisk microSD card is nearly half off at Amazon

SanDisk

Looking for a way to beef up your Android smartphone or Nintendo Switch without breaking the bank? Extra storage can go long way when it comes to getting the most out of your devices. And right now, it's more affordable than ever with $30 off this 400GB SanDisk Ultra MicroSD card. You can , down 43% from the usual price.

This memory card packs 400GB of storage into a tiny chip the size of your fingertip. Built for powerful performance, it boasts an impressive read speed of up to 120MB per second for lightning-fast data transfers, as well as support for full HD video recording. Smaller than a standard SD card, microSDs are primarily used in phones, handheld consoles and compact action cameras or drones. This one also comes with a regular-size SD adapter so you can get the best of both worlds.