This 128GB SanDisk microSD card is over half off today only at Best Buy

SanDisk

Looking for a way to beef up your Android smartphone or Nintendo Switch without breaking the bank? Extra storage can go long way when it comes to getting the most out of your devices. And right now, it's more affordable than ever with $38 off this 128GB SanDisk Extreme Plus MicroSD card. You can , less than half the original price.

This memory card packs 128GB of storage into a tiny chip the size of your fingertip. Built for the real world, not just the studio, this SanDisk Extreme Plus card is resistant to water, shock and temperature, as well as X-rays so no worries about taking it through the airport either. It boasts a 170MB/s read speed and a 90MB/s write speed for lightning fast data transfers, as well as support for 4K UHD video recording. Smaller than a standard SD card, microSD are primarily used in phones, handheld consoles and compact action cameras or drones. Luckily, this one also comes with regular size SD adapter so you can get the best of both worlds.