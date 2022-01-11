This 10-inch Lenovo Chromebook tablet is $235 off, score one for under $100 now

When it comes to affordable tablets, most people think about of devices, as they offer a great balance of value and performance. If you're looking for something that's a bit more robust than what Amazon can offer, but don't need to step up to an iPad, this deal from Lenovo is something you should strongly consider. Right now, Lenovo's 10e Chromebook Tablet is down to an , which is a whole lot cheaper than its regular price of $334.

Now, you won't be using this tablet for playing games or editing photos, but that's OK. At just under $100, the Lenovo 10e is a perfect device for consuming media, browsing the web, creating documents and more. It has 32GB of storage internally, but you can use a USB-C flash drive should you need to carry more files around with you. It's a great device for sitting on the couch at night or to give to a family member to help them stay connected with friends and family a bit better. Lenovo sells a $70 , a $35 and more to make it an even better experience.

Google will support the Lenovo 10e Chromebook with updates through June 2028, so you don't have to worry about buying something that's immediately obsolete.