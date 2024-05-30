The Points Guy vs. ChatGPT: Budget Travel Tips
The Points Guy CEO Brian Kelly sits down with ChatGPT, answering all the burning questions about how best to travel on a budget.
Watch this: Travel Advice from AI? The Points Guy Schools ChatGPT
In the latest episode of CNET's new Expert vs. AI series, The Points Guy's Brian Kelly visited CNET studios to go head to head with OpenAI's ChatGPT 4 on the topic of budget travel tips.
Turns out it's not as simple as flying budget airlines and staying in hostels. You can see all the expert tips from The Points Guy himself as well as his evaluation of ChatGPT's answers in the video in this article.
The Points Guy is owned by Red Ventures, the parent company of CNET.
