The next PS5, Xbox Series X restock hits Walmart today

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Walmart has two restocks happening on Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) for both the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. Both systems are expected to sell out quickly.

One thing to remember with Walmart, it allows third-party sellers on its platform. If there's a listing for a PS5 or Xbox Series X for more than $500 that is not sold by Walmart but by a third party.

PS5 and Xbox Series at Walmart

