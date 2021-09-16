The new all-black PS5 Pulse 3D headset is up for preorder at Amazon

Sony

Ever since the PS5 was first shown off, there's been a subset of people who wished that it was available in black like previous PlayStation consoles rather than the futuristic-looking white color scheme. While an all-black PS5 model still hasn't come into existence, Sony almost seems to be teasing fans by releasing PS5 accessories in Midnight Black: first with the , and now the Pulse 3D headset. Sony announced the earlier this week, and it's now available to preorder at Amazon with an Oct. 29 release date. Like the white version, it costs $100.

At $100, the Pulse 3D is a mid-range headset with great audio quality for the price and seamless connectivity for the PS5. Sony's proprietary Tempest 3D AudioTech heightens the immersion of PS5 games with realistic audio that draws you into the game world, and though any headphones can utilize that technology, it's designed for the Pulse 3D. You can also select from three presets to optimize your experience: standard, Bass Boost and Shooter, the last of which emphasizes the sound of footsteps and fired shots. As a plus, you can use it with the PS4, Mac and PC as well.

Sony

Comfort and build are where the Pulse 3D lags behind more premium headphones options on the market -- in GameSpot's Pulse 3D headset review, critic Mat Paget noted the cheap feel of the plastic frame and that the fit wasn't as comfortable for people with larger ears. But if you're looking for vibrant audio at an affordable price, a sleek design and gaming-focused features, the Pulse 3D definitely delivers. For more options, check out the and , both of which are great PS5 headsets to consider.

