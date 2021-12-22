The most innovative gear of 2021, according to me

Innovation. What a completely slippery word, second only to "invention." As much as we're culturally fond of the notion of the "Eureka!" moment or "game-changing" devices, important leaps in technology (or science or philosophy or...almost any discipline) progress slowly and quietly until they appear, seemingly full-sprung from the heads at Apple. Or Google. Or Microsoft. Or that unknown company crouching in the shadows awaiting its moment in the sun. All standing on the shoulders of giants.

That's why, when choosing innovative products of a given year (or decade or century), it's easy to succumb to either the turtles-all-the-way-down view, in which the real innovations happened years ago, or the random-things-you-remember-from-the-year view – even if the actual dates of those things fall outside the list's constructs.

Ultimately, my picks for innovative products of the year are the handful I remember disappointing me or surprising me. Disappointing, because I usually have zero expectations: Disappointment means for once I had actually had an expectation it would do something new and it failed, but shows promise of eventually paying off, somehow, sometime. Surprising, because it did something new and actually met or exceeded my idle thoughts about how they'd fare. We will not call those expectations.

Also, this list springs full-blown from my head. I did not solicit input. It's random, incomplete and likely unrepresentative of whatever you think it might be representative of. Plus, it only covers my tiny corner of the technosphere, which is mainly computers and gaming.

Lori Grunin/CNET The Framework Laptop is one of the few innovative products from 2021 that delivers on all counts. The 13.5-inch laptop addresses one of the biggest drawbacks in modern laptops as part of the right-to-repair movement. It features four expansion card slots, slide-in modules that snap into USB-C connectors, socketed storage and RAM, a replaceable mainboard module with fixed CPU and fan, battery, screen, keyboard and more. It's a design that makes the parts easy to access, all while delivering solid performance at competitive prices and without sacrificing aesthetics. Its biggest misfortune is that it comes from a new company, so despite its founder's provenance of Meta's Oculus team, it faces a steep climb to turn that into success. However, even if the laptop itself doesn't last, it heralds a new trend of products designed to be more easily repairable, starting with Apple's iPhone and MacBooks next year. Read the Framework Laptop review.

Lori Grunin/CNET Turtle Beach's first game controller is underwhelming in a lot of ways, but it makes sense that the company, with its long-time roots in audio, would be the first to put an amp in a controller -- where it really should be if your headset is plugged into the controller. It's a wired USB model that works with the Xbox or PC, adding equalizer presets, volume, mic mute, mic monitoring and more to any analog headset you plug into it. Read Turtle Beach Recon Controller hands-on.

Lori Grunin/CNET When I think of products with promise that let me down in 2021, the Razer Zephyr is at the top of my list. It arrived as a concept at CES 2021 that smartly rethought the face mask in a pandemic-stricken era. But by the time it shipped at the end of the year, economic realities and design flaws made it a mask I can't even bring myself to wear. Razer had to drop most of the important innovations for cost-cutting reasons and tone down the claims; hence the name change to "wearable air purifier" and no COVID claims whatsoever despite the ongoing need. One of the most notable is the built-in voice amp; without it, no one can hear me talking, especially over the somewhat whiny fans (the one aspect that does seem to work well enough). The inner lighting is supposed to show your mouth for better sociability, but it really isn't bright enough. Despite highly touting the replaceable N95 filters, the way you slot them into the magnetic holders isn't secure, so I have no faith they're actually covering the openings. The thing is, none of the problems are unfixable and it shows Razer's thinking in the right direction, and the ideas are there for others to build on. Both reasons why I still consider it innovative. Read more about the Razer Zephyr.

Lori Grunin/CNET Hulking external GPUs for adding discrete graphics power to otherwise lame laptops have been around for ages, and adding Thunderbolt 3/4 as a viable eGPU connection comes with its own issues. By pairing a tiny 13-inch laptop with a highly portable dock-and-eGPU combo, and a proprietary connection for it, Asus solves a few problems: You can take it on the road or to a coffee shop and not have to lug the power adapter around when you don't need it, and it will work with systems incorporating AMD as well as Intel processors (AMD doesn't support Thunderbolt). And the pair are quite well done, plus the laptop is fine on its own. The downside is that for the laptop alone, the price has become way too high, and you can't find the XG Mobile anywhere; it's not clear if that's a shortage-driven blip, though. Read review.