The Most Expensive Mac Studio Bundle Will Cost You $10,300

Here's the swankiest possible desktop setup you can assemble from Apple's new computer offerings.

Mary King
Mac Studio Display announcement from Apple

The Mac Studio Display starts at $1,599.

At its first event of the year, Apple today introduced the Mac Studio -- a compact computer with that packs a punch for its size thanks to the new M1 Ultra chip -- alongside the 5K Mac Studio Display monitor. If you choose the highest possible processing power and storage options, the two devices converge to create an impressive desktop workspace for a little over $10,000.

At 7.7 by 3.7 inches, the Mac Studio is designed to live under the formidable 27-inch monitor. It processes either 2.5x or 3.8x faster than the 27-inch iMac, depending on whether you choose the Mac Studio version with the M1 Max chip ($1,999, UK £1,999, AU $3,099) or the M1 Ultra chip ($3,999, UK £3,999, AU $6,099). 

You can upgrade the M1 Ultra version's GPU from the default 48 cores to 64 cores for an additional $1,000. Doubling the memory from 64GB to 128GB costs $800, and maxing out the storage to a mind-blowing 8TB requires $2,200. (It's important to note that once you make a choice, your decision will be final: Apple won't let you add more memory or storage after you buy the computer.)

As for the monitor, the Mac Studio Display at its cheapest rings in at $1,599 and features a tricked-out camera, mics and speakers. Add in some $300 glare-reducing premium nano-texture glass and a $400 stand that enables you to adjust its height, and you're looking at a monitor totaling $2,299. That's about half the price of the $4,999 Apple Pro Display XDR base model.

You can now preorder both devices, and they'll become available March 18. 

Apple Mac Studio
The Mac Studio is a new product line from Apple. It's compact in size -- like the Mac Mini, but taller -- coming in at 3.7 inches tall. It's the first machine from Apple that runs its brand-new M1 Ultra chip, which was announced alongside the machine at Apple's latest event. It has Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, an SD card reader right on the front and more. It can power up to four Studio Monitors and a 4K TV, which is a big improvement over original M1 chips.

Pricing starts at $1,999 for the M1 Max version, or $3,999 for the one with Apple's brand-new M1 Ultra chip.

