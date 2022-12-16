The Kindle Paperwhite Is a Bookworm's Delight

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Reading is one of my absolute favorite pastimes. There's nothing more relaxing to me than curling up with a good book. I love reading so much that I often have more than one book going at the same time. While I enjoy reading physical books, I find it's often easier and more practical to carry around one small device that can carry thousands of books at once. The Kindle Paperwhite does all this and more, making it my favorite go-to gift for people who love to read.

Why it's a great gift: The Paperwhite has been around for a while, but the latest version has a lot to offer newcomers and those who are looking for an upgrade.

Released in the fall of 2021, the 11th-generation Kindle Paperwhite is a dedicated e-reader that uses E Ink to create text that reads like real paper. The screen is made to reduce glare, so that you can read clearly both indoors and out. The latest model is now waterproof and comes with 17 LED front lights that can evenly illuminate the screen without causing the eye strain that's normally associated with electronic screens. Those who are especially sensitive to blue light can adjust the setting to warmer tones for nighttime reading.

The battery life of the Paperwhite has always been measured in weeks, not days, and this model can last up to 10 weeks on a single charge. The screen size of this version has increased to 6.8 inches, up from 6 inches on previous models. I've found this to be just about the perfect size for reading. It's not so big that it makes the device hard to carry around, but it's large enough for me to comfortably read the text, no matter which font size I've chosen.

It comes with 8GB of storage, which is more than enough for most of your digital library. This Kindle is also speedier than previous generations, making page turning, navigating and highlighting a breeze. I think it's the best Paperwhite yet, and I've had just about all of them.

What you'll pay: The retails for $140, but you can sometimes find it on sale for less. For example, I got my new Paperwhite for $110 during Amazon's back-to-school sale. While the original Paperwhite offers the best value, the device also comes in a Paperwhite which features 32GB of storage, wireless charging, an automatic light sensor and no lock-screen ads for $190. A comes with one year of Amazon Kids Plus and a kid-friendly cover for $160.