The HP Chromebook x2 11 is on sale for $399 at Best Buy (save $200)

Looking for a new Chromebook? Best Buy has a new deal that may be worth your attention.

The big-box retailer is offering a on an 11-inch HP Chromebook x2 11, dropping it from $599 to $399. The Chromebook, which has 8GB of RAM and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c platform, comes with a detachable keyboard and rechargeable pen. The tablet/laptop hybrid also sports a 3:2 aspect ratio and has a kickstand. You can charge the device through USB-C (the device has two USB-C ports), with HP including a 45-watt adapter in the box and claiming 11-hours of battery life for the hybrid. The company claims that it will be able to go from zero to a 50% charge in 45 minutes. There is a fingerprint reader, but the Chromebook does not appear to have a headphone jack.

While we haven't tested this particular model, it seems poised to take on the Lenovo Duet, which has been a popular Chromebook option. Chromebooks have become popular during the pandemic, with research firm Gartner noting in July that the "total combined worldwide PC/Chromebook market grew over 10% year over year."

As with other Best Buy products, the retailer is offering a "price match guarantee" -- though Black Friday prices, weirdly, are not covered -- and an extended holiday return period that will allow you to return or exchange the Chromebook "anytime until Jan. 16."