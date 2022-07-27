The 4th Developer Beta for iOS 16 Is Out Now

The fourth developer beta for iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and MacOS Ventura is out now, and there will be some major changes Apple users will want to take note of.

One of the biggest updates to be included in the upcoming release of iOS 16 for iPhones is that in iMessage you'll be able to edit messages after you send them. You'll also be able to unsend them.

Some other features getting updates are the lock screen, which will now be customizable, as well as improvements to Photos, SharePlay and Apple Pay Later.

Developers who want to download and try out the latest public beta versions when they become available can apply for Apple's Beta Software Program.

Final versions of all the updates are expected to be released by the fall.

Here are more details about the new developer beta for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16:

Messages

Users can unsend a message for up to two minutes after sending it.

Messages can be edited up to 15 minutes after sending.

Users can make up to five edits to a given message, and recipients will be able to see a record of edits made to the message.

Mail

Undo Send preference setting: Users can choose to turn Undo Send on or off.

Undo Send preference setting: Users can select the duration of time in which an email can be recalled.

Follow Up preference setting: Users can turn the Follow Up feature on or off.

Live Activities API