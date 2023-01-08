The Best Gaming Gear at CES: From Powerhouse Laptops to the Widest Monitors

CES 2023was front and center at CES 2023. Fancy laptops, keyboards, and monitors were all on display, ready to improve the skills of any beginner or pro. Intel's high-performance processors, and powerful mobile graphics from Nvidia, were announced by AMD. Soon you'll be able to upgrade your set-up with new Mini-LED and OLED displays alongside clickier high-tech RGB keyboards.

To give you a shortcut to all the best gaming laptops coming out of CES 2023, we've rounded them up for you below. Interested in the other cool gaming gear being announced at the annual tech conference? You'll find those just past the laptops so scroll on down or check out our full rundown of the best gaming stuff from CES.

Gaming laptops from CES 2023

Josh Goldman/CNET Dell G-series gaming laptops It's weird to write this, but a couple of the most exciting gaming laptops at CES are budget models. Dell's new G15 and 16-inch G16 have chunky, angular bodies with two-tone designs. The G15 features a choice of a 15.6-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and 250-nit brightness, or 165Hz with sRGB 100% color coverage and 300-nit brightness. The 16-inch G16 changes to a 16:10 aspect ratio with a 2,560x1,600 resolution and either a 165Hz (100% sRGB) display panel or an optional 240Hz (100% DCI-P3) display. And they'll be loaded with the latest components from Intel and Nvidia. Read more about the new Dell G series.

Josh Goldman/CNET ROG Strix Scar 18 Over the last several years, laptop makers have whittled down the frames, aka bezels, around laptop displays. That, along with internal components getting smaller and cooling systems getting better, has allowed them to use larger displays in smaller bodies. That means you can now get a 16-inch laptop in a body size that once housed a 15-inch display. And now you'll be able to get an 18-inch display in a body that's roughly the same size as an older 17.3-inch laptop. For the ROG Strix Scar 18 (it also comes in a 16-inch size), that extra size gave Asus more room for higher-performance components. Read more about the ROG Strix Scar 18.

Acer Acer Predator Helios Like the ROG Strix Scar, The Predator Helios gaming laptops come in 16- and 18-inch sizes and feature the latest 13th-gen Intel Core processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series graphics, enhanced cooling and beautiful big displays, plus a whole lot of lights. Included among its three panel options is a Mini LED panel with a 250Hz refresh rate, 100% P3 color gamut and a peak brightness of over 1,000 nits. The new designs also use mini-LEDs for the backlit keyboard with deep 1.8-millimeter key travel. The per-key lighting uses less power while giving the keys bright, uniform color. A customizable RGB light bar also runs across the top of the back vents. Read more about the Predator Helios.

Josh Goldman/CNET Alienware x14 While Alienware will also have an impressive 18-inch laptop, the m18, the standout from its announcements is the sleek little Alienware x14. The company has updated its product ID again, called Legend, flattening the back to make it more comfortable to carry as well as an updated nose so it's easier to open. It has a new foot design to allow for better cooling and greater comfort when used on your lap. The x14 has a taller 16:10 display, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, a full-HD webcam and a thermal material on the CPU and GPU for optimized heat dissipation. But overall, it just looks amazing -- right down to its RGB touchpad. Read more about the Alienware x14.

Asus Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip Asus was one of the first to launch a Chromebook made for cloud gaming, and now it's launched its second, the CX34 Flip. It's an all-white two-in-one Chromebook with color-blocked WASD keys and RGB backlit keyboard. It has a 16:10, 144Hz, 1,920x1,200-pixel display and fast Wi-Fi 6E wireless. Paired with a garaged stylus, this Chromebook should be good for work, school or play. It'll be available with up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of memory. It's expected to be available later in Q1.

Razer Razer Blade 16 The new Blade 16 will have the requisite top-of-the-line 13th-gen Intel Core i9 HX chips and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series mobile graphics announced at the show. But it also has a unique dual-mode 1,000-nit screen display. In Creator mode, it operates at 4K-plus resolution at a refresh rate of 120Hz, while in Gamer mode it drops the resolution to FHD-plus to run at 240Hz. And, like Acer, Alienware and Asus, Razer announced an 18-inch Blade laptop. Read more about the Razer Blade 16.

Gaming laptops aren't the only PC gaming devices being announced at CES. Here's a quick rundown of the best peripherals and accessories we've seen from the show so far.

Alienware Alienware's 25-inch AW2524H gaming monitor Alienware's display isn't the first to hit 500Hz refresh rate, the speed at which the screen can completely redraw -- that honor went to the Asus ROG Swift 500Hz in May 2022. But that model's screen is based on TN, a technology renowned for its speed but not much else. Alienware's model is based on IPS, which has better color, better viewing angles and higher brightness, and it's the first time we've seen IPS pushed this hard. It's also a rarefied speed that only a pro esports player would appreciate. Read more about the Alienware AW2524H

Asus/screen capture by CNET Asus ROG Swift PG248QP 24-inch gaming monitor The new 540Hz ROG Swift PG248QP, a 24-incher unveiled at CES, uses E-TN (the "E" is for "esports") technology Asus used in its previous 500Hz speed champion. Twisted nematic LCDs can hit high refresh rates but don't have the color, brightness or viewing angles of other display types like OLED and IPS. But if you need smooth, fast, low-latency performance more than other monitor qualities, this ROG Swift might be worth it. Read more about the ROG Swift PG2448QP.

Samsung Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 59-inch curved gaming monitor CES is when gaming-monitor companies bring out the big guns -- and few are bigger than the new 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, a curved, DisplayHDR 1000 model. Teased by AMD during its RX 7000-series GPU launch in November as the first monitor announced with DisplayPort 2.1 support, the Neo G9 has 7,680x2,160-pixel resolution. The high resolution plus HDR and fast 240Hz refresh rate make the high-bandwidth DP 2.1 essential, even though it's not a full 8K (it's a 32:9 aspect ratio). Read more about the Odyssey Neo G9.

CNET/Lori Grunin HyperX HX3D accessories HP announced a series of 3D-printed add-ons at CES to customize and personalize the HyperX's keyboards, mice and headsets. What makes this line interesting is that the keycaps and headphone stands are all produced on HP's industrial color 3D printers. Using powdered nylon, they're more advanced than the basic PLA plastic material used by most home 3D printers, but still nontoxic and environmentally friendly. Read more about HyperX HX3D.