Target expands Apple shop-in-shop experiences ahead of holiday shopping rush

Apple

Target is gearing up for the holidays and the nationwide retailer is focusing on tech as a major part of those plans. Most notably, Target announced plans to expand its shop-in-shop experience with Apple, roughly doubling the number of stores featuring the experience from 17 to 36.

The shop-in-shop experiences function like miniature Apple stores within participating Targets -- dedicated sections for Apple gear. The expansion means more customers will have the opportunity to browse Apple products in person before buying.

Target's news follows closely on the heels of Apple's Mac-focused event, where the tech company announced a new generation of AirPods and new MacBook products powered by several versions of M1 chips. And just last month, Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 and all its variations.

As part of its holiday offerings, Target also announced it is adding almost 150 new electronics products under its "heyday" brand, which features everyday products in a variety of colors and options.