Surface Pro X deal: Get up to $300 off Microsoft's most advanced 2-in-1 laptop

Microsoft

The Surface Pro X is Microsoft's attempt to create a two-in-one laptop that doesn't have to sacrifice power for versatility. And based on Dan Ackerman's Surface Pro X review, it did just that. The key was ditching the Intel processor found in more affordable laptops in favor of a more powerful and efficient Arm chip. There are two models available of the Surface Pro X with different processors, and they're both on sale right now at Best Buy. You can save $100 on the base model equipped with the older SQ1 chip, or $300 on the model with the upgraded SQ2. This is about $150 less than it was just last week when it went on sale.

The base SQ1 model, which you can pick up for just $800 right now, comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The step-up SQ2 model, which starts at $1,300, doubles those specs to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The laptop itself features a 13-inch touchscreen with a stunning 2,880x1,920-pixel resolution, as well as a front-facing camera with 1080p video. On a single charge, it boasts a battery life of up to 15 hours, and at just 1.7 pounds, it's perfect for getting some serious work done when you're on the go.

Today's deal makes it $100 cheaper to pick up the 16GB, 512GB configuration instead of the 16GB, 256GB option (though we've seen some weirdness when you change model with the selector on the page; that link above is for the best deal). Be sure to act quick, as we don't know if this deal will stick around all day.