Surface Pro X deal: Save up to $150 on Microsoft's most advanced 2-in-1 laptop

Microsoft

The Surface Pro X is Microsoft's attempt to create a two-in-one laptop that doesn't have to sacrifice power for versatility. And based on Dan Ackerman's review, it seems like they might have done just that. The key was ditching Intel processor found in more affordable laptops in favor of a more powerful and efficient Arm chip. There are two different processor models available on the Surface Pro X, and they're both on sale right now at Best Buy. You can save $100 on the base-model equipped with the older SQ1 chip, or $150 on the model with the upgraded SQ2.

The base SQ1 model, which you can pick up for just $800 right now, comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The step-up SQ2 model, which starts at $1,300, doubles those specs to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The laptop itself features a 13-inch touch screen with a stunning 2880 x 1920 resolution, as well as a front facing camera with 1080p video resolution. On a single charge it boasts a battery life of up to 15 hours, and at just 1.7 lbs. it's perfect for getting some serious work done when you're on the go. This deal is a part of Best Buy's 4-day flash sale, which ends today, so be sure to get your orders in before tonight.