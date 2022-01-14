Surface Laptop Go deal: Save $150 on Microsoft's budget-friendly laptop today only

Microsoft

Finding a proper budget laptop can be trickier than you might initially think. Pricier models will have casual users paying for a whole packet of features they won't use or need, but the most affordable models like Chromebooks are severely limited. According to CNET's Dan Ackerman, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go manages to strike an impressive balance between power and affordability for a truly great budget option. And right now, this budget-friendly model is even friendlier, because you can pick it up for $150 off at Best Buy, brining the base model down to just $400.

Like the "Go" name suggests, this laptop is designed to help you get work done when you're on the move. It weighs just under 2.5 lbs. and is only 0.6" thick, while still boasting up to 13 hours of battery life. Perfect for long days on the road. It features a built-in 720p webcam and a 12.45" display, so you can easily hop on any Zoom or other video calls throughout the day. There are two models you can pick up on sale right now. The , which will cost you $400 with the discount, is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It'll handle light work and online browsing, but if you've got more intense needs, then you can upgrade to the , which is on sale for $550 right now. This offer is Best Buy's "Deal of the Day" and expires tonight at 12:59 AM EST.