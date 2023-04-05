Supercharge Your 3D Printer With This Must-Have Upgrade

Almost all the best 3D Printers can be upgraded in some way with new parts and accessories. One of the most important potential upgrades is to the machine's hot end assembly, which controls the temperature your printer prints at, and houses the nozzle that helps determine the filament flow.

The is a replacement hot end for your 3D printer. It's from E3D, a company that's been making parts for 3D printers for years and is one of the gold standards, especially for nozzles and hot ends. This new model has really changed how I use my 3D printers and how I think about the models I'm making.

With the Revo Six, you can swap out the nozzle part of a printer's hot end easily, which allows for lots of variation in the materials and line thickness for your project. Normally you need to remove the filament from your nozzle, heat the nozzle to loosen the threads, undo it with a socket wrench while it's hot, then let it cool. After that, you can install your new nozzle, but you need to install it cold, then retighten it once it's hot.

The $93 Revo Six (£77 GBP) takes out a lot of steps by making the nozzle and other parts of the printing assembly one piece and fully removable by hand. Take out your filament, immediately unscrew the nozzle, and swap it out. This saves a lot of time when replacing nozzles that've worn out, but the real magic is swapping different-sized nozzles for different models.

Why you want different nozzle sizes

James Bricknell/CNET

Often the purpose of your 3D model dictates the settings you'll use to print it. When printing something delicate with a lot of details, you need a smaller nozzle diameter. With something structural that requires strength, you need a larger diameter. Most 3D printers come with a 0.4mm nozzle as standard, which is fine as a happy medium but won't always be enough in either direction.

The genius of the Revo Six is the ability to change nozzle sizes almost on the fly. Each nozzle size is color-coded and available from 0.15mm all the way up to 0.8mm and can be replaced in less than a minute. The $89 kit comes with a 0.4mm nozzle but the $139 fully loaded kit has four nozzles ranging from 0.25 to 0.8mm.

I've printed a set of brackets for a machine I needed to mount to the wall. The mount is completely hidden and layer lines don't matter, so I used the 0.8mm nozzle to print extra thick, extra strong parts as quickly as possible (larger layer lines mean faster printing too). As soon as I'd finished the brackets, I immediately swapped the nozzles on the Revo Six to the 0.25mm one and started printing a Flower Dragon with tiny details from Fotis Mint. Having that flexibility in a single machine is fantastic. It saves money on different printers and, more importantly, saves me time, something I have very little of day-to-day.

Upgrade the upgrade with the E3D Obxidian

James Bricknell/CNET

Like all good 3D printing accessories, even the Rapidchange Revo V6 can be upgraded. Not only did E3D produce low-cost replacement nozzles for all the different sizes you might want, they made a specialty nozzle for the exotic filaments too.

The Obxidian (pronounced obsidian, like the rock) is a nozzle from E3D that's specially designed to help combat the wear and tear you get from using abrasive materials infused with other mediums, such as wood or carbon fiber. It's made from copper, rather than a brass alloy, and has a special coating that helps move the fibers through the nozzle without sticking. It's also designed to work with the Revo system for quick changing.

Buzz phrases like "the last nozzle you'll ever need" feel hyperbolic, but at the same time, the longevity of the $59 Obxidian compared with standard nozzles -- it can last indefinitely as long as you aren't using glow-in-the-dark filament at high speed -- makes me wonder if it's even worth buying a standard Revo nozzle again. Actually, the Obxidian comes only in 0.4mm and 0.6mm diameters, so it's worth having the other nozzle sizes around for other print jobs. Filaments with other materials in them -- wood or carbon-infused PLA for example -- benefit from a high flow rate, so larger nozzle sizes work better for the Obxidan. For standard prints, though, the Obxidian has everything covered.

An accessory that elevates your entire machine

All the best 3D printing accessories improve your experience in some way, but the Revo Six coupled with an Obxidian nozzle will fundamentally change how you print. Because so many manufacturers have used the E3D V6 hot end in some fashion, the company was able to create Revo Six systems that are easy to replace on a huge variety of 3D printers. From Creality to Prusa, E3D has Revo to help you convert.

I'm convinced that the Rapidchange Revo Six is the next big change to hot ends moving forward, and though I haven't managed to convert all my 3D printers, if you have just one or two, then investing in a fully loaded kit is well worth it.