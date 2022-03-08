Studio Display Preorder: Here's Where to Order Apple's New 5K Monitor

Apple announced the all-new Studio Display monitor today during its "Peek Performance" event, alongside the Mac Studio -- a brand-new Mac desktop powered by the M1 Max and new M1 Ultra. The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K-Retina display, 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system.

Apple

You can check out our event recap, where we highlighted all of the big announcements from Apple's event, including the latest iPhone SE, M1-powered iPad Air, M1 Ultra Mac Studio and other Apple products.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Unveils 5K-Retina Studio Display With High-Fidelity...

When will the Studio Display be made available?

The Studio Display is ready for preorder now and will be available for all beginning on March 18.

How much will the Studio Display cost?

You can buy the Studio Display starting at $1,599 (£1,499, AU$2,499) and $1,499 for education. You can also upgrade to nano-texture glass ($300) and a tilt- and height-adjustable stand ($400).

Where to preorder the Studio Display

You can currently preorder the Studio Display over at the Apple website. No other retailer has it available, though when inventory changes, we will update this post.