Stream like a pro using this 4K HD webcam with tripod for just $42

With recent changes in business, school and beyond, remote work has become essential in keeping our world moving, and it's likely here to stay. Even for people returning to the office, there will be plenty of meetings with colleagues or potential clients that involve web conferencing. While a lot of computers come with a basic webcam, few are going to get you the features this Depstech webcam offers. This high-definition 4K external webcam includes dual mics and noise-canceling technology to keep you looking and sounding your best.

This cam is easy to use and can be clipped directly onto your computer or affixed to the included tripod. The Sony image sensor offers up to 3,840x2,160-pixel resolution at 30 frames per second, and the autofocus feature includes face tracking to keep focus on you, rather than unwanted background objects. And when you're not using it, simply close the privacy cover. It will keep your lens free from dust and debris. This webcam is plug-and-play, so there's no special software or drivers required, and it's compatible with Mac or PC. The USB cable is included.