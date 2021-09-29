Storage sale: Save up to 52% on SanDisk flash drives and WD hard drives

Amazon

There's a big storage sale happening today -- and we're not talking about The Container Store. Amazon is offering a one-day discount on a slew of memory cards, flash drives, hard drives and SSDs from SanDisk and Western Digital (two brands of the same company), with discounts ranging as much as 52% off.

One of the best deals we spotted is this that'll quickly add up to 400GB of storage to your Switch, Android phone or GoPro for just $39 -- 44% off the list price. The with a chunky 512GB of storage and blazing-fast performance speedy transfer of photos and 4K video is down $50 to just $80.

Also with 512GB is the for just $45. The ruggedized , designed to protect against shock, water and vibration, is down to $120 (normally $150). One note -- the M.2 NVME drives here don't appear to be compatible with PS5 expansion, so just keep that in mind.

Bottom line: If you're in the market for more digital space, to check out.