Amazon event: Everything announced Amazon's Astro home robot Blink's first video doorbell: $50 New World, hottest new MMO Netflix's top 10 shows Squid Game on Netflix
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Storage sale: Save up to 52% on SanDisk flash drives and WD hard drives

This one-day sale includes major price drops on more than 25 top-rated storage products from Western Digital and SanDisk.

screen-shot-2021-09-29-at-10-41-57-am.png
Amazon

There's a big storage sale happening today -- and we're not talking about The Container Store. Amazon is offering a one-day discount on a slew of memory cards, flash drives, hard drives and SSDs from SanDisk and Western Digital (two brands of the same company), with discounts ranging as much as 52% off.

See at Amazon

One of the best deals we spotted is this Ultra Micro memory cardthat'll quickly add up to 400GB of storage to your Switch, Android phone or GoPro for just $39 -- 44% off the list price. The Extreme Pro USB 3.2 Solid-State Drive with a chunky 512GB of storage and blazing-fast performance speedy transfer of photos and 4K video is down $50 to just $80.

Also with 512GB is the Ultra Fit 3.1 Flash Drive for just $45. The ruggedized 4TB G-Drive, designed to protect against shock, water and vibration, is down to $120 (normally $150). One note -- the M.2 NVME drives here don't appear to be compatible with PS5 expansion, so just keep that in mind.

Bottom line: If you're in the market for more digital space, this is a sale to check out.