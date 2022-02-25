Biden Expected to Nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court Sanctions Against Russia Track Your Tax Refund Disney's Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Playing Elden Ring Wordle
Start Your Streaming Setup With $80 Off This Webcam/Mic Bundle

This $150 bundle provides all the essentials you need to start your streaming career off right.

Logitech
Best Buy

Just about every gamer has, at one point or another, fantasized about being able to play video games for a living. But if you're serious about giving it a shot, you'll need the right gear to help you get started. All you really need for a basic streaming setup is a webcam and a microphone, and right now you can pick up both for less with $80 off this Logitech and Blue Yeti bundle at Best Buy. This offer is only available until 12:59 a.m. ET (9:59 p.m. PT), so be sure to get your order in before then.

This bundle features the essentials you'll need for streaming and video content creation. The Logitech C922 webcam, which typically sells for $100 on its own, can capture full HD 1080p picture at 30 frames per second, or you can bump the frame rate up to 60fps -- at the cost of dropping the resolution down to 720p. Plus, it features autofocus and automatic light correction for a more crisp, clear picture.

While the Logitech webcam is also equipped with its a built-in microphone, you won't need it with the Blue Yeti USB microphone that is also included in this bundle. It's equipped with a custom three-capsule array to capture clear, studio-quality sound and features four different pickup patterns geared specifically towards recording vocals, instruments and more. And with a simple USB connection, the plug-and-play set up only takes a few seconds.