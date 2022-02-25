Start Your Streaming Setup With $80 Off This Webcam/Mic Bundle

Best Buy

Just about every gamer has, at one point or another, fantasized about being able to play video games for a living. But if you're serious about giving it a shot, you'll need the right gear to help you get started. All you really need for a basic streaming setup is a webcam and a microphone, and right now you can pick up both for less with $80 off this Logitech and Blue Yeti bundle at Best Buy. This offer is only available until 12:59 a.m. ET (9:59 p.m. PT), so be sure to get your order in before then.

This bundle features the essentials you'll need for streaming and video content creation. The Logitech C922 webcam, which typically sells for $100 on its own, can capture full HD 1080p picture at 30 frames per second, or you can bump the frame rate up to 60fps -- at the cost of dropping the resolution down to 720p. Plus, it features autofocus and automatic light correction for a more crisp, clear picture.

While the Logitech webcam is also equipped with its a built-in microphone, you won't need it with the Blue Yeti USB microphone that is also included in this bundle. It's equipped with a custom three-capsule array to capture clear, studio-quality sound and features four different pickup patterns geared specifically towards recording vocals, instruments and more. And with a simple USB connection, the plug-and-play set up only takes a few seconds.