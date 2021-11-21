Black Friday deals have started at Staples, but there are two you should avoid

Deal Savings Price







The good news: Staples' Black Friday deals, which the company flagged via an early ad scan, are now live. The bad news? At least two of the highest profile "deals" should actually be avoided. Staples is selling the , but you can get that at Target and for at least $10 cheaper -- and in more styles and colors (while supplies last). Likewise, Staples is offering the AirPods Pro as an in-store only deal for $180. Usually, that would be a great price -- but we know that Walmart will be offering them for $159 -- an all-time low -- starting Monday.

Staples/Screenshot by CNET

So what is worth buying at Staples? We've rounded up some highlights below.

Lenovo With an 11th-generation Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage, there's very little not to like about this Windows 11 laptop. Just note it has a 15-inch screen, so it's better as a home-bound PC than a frequent travel companion.

Lori Grunin/CNET The latest 11-inch version of the iPad Pro comes with a $99 savings at Staples Nov. 21 to 27.

Cricut This classic cutting machine cuts more than 100 materials from cardstock to vinyl and everything in between. Save $58 from Nov. 21 to 27. Note that Amazon is already matching this price.

HP The curved monitor has a 1,920x1,080 resolution as well as DisplayPort and HDMI with HDCP support. You can save $100 on it from Nov. 21 to 27.

Staples This gaming chair is built for hours of play. It features lumbar support, seat height adjustment, tilt tension and lock, flip-up adjustable arms, and a built-in headrest so that you can customize your support to your comfort. Staples says this is a $50 savings, but it's already down to $160.