Black Friday deals have started at Staples, but there are two you should avoid

You can find better deals on two Apple products.

The good news: Staples' Black Friday deals, which the company flagged via an early ad scan, are now live. The bad news? At least two of the highest profile "deals" should actually be avoided. Staples is selling the Apple Watch SE for $229, but you can get that at Target and Best Buy for at least $10 cheaper -- and in more styles and colors (while supplies last). Likewise, Staples is offering the AirPods Pro as an in-store only deal for $180. Usually, that would be a great price -- but we know that Walmart will be offering them for $159 -- an all-time low -- starting Monday. 

staples black friday
Staples/Screenshot by CNET

So what is worth buying at Staples? We've rounded up some highlights below.

Lenovo IdeaPad 15-inch laptop: $650

Save $250
Lenovo

With an 11th-generation Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage, there's very little not to like about this Windows 11 laptop. Just note it has a 15-inch screen, so it's better as a home-bound PC than a frequent travel companion. 

$650 at Staples

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (128GB): $700

Save $99 vs. Apple Store
Lori Grunin/CNET

The latest 11-inch version of the iPad Pro comes with a $99 savings at Staples Nov. 21 to 27. 

$700 at Staples

Cricut Explore Air 2: $169

Save $58
Cricut

This classic cutting machine cuts more than 100 materials from cardstock to vinyl and everything in between. Save $58 from Nov. 21 to 27. Note that Amazon is already matching this price

$169 at Staples

HP 27-inch curved LED monitor: $190

Save $100
HP

The curved monitor has a 1,920x1,080 resolution as well as DisplayPort and HDMI with HDCP support. You can save $100 on it from Nov. 21 to 27.

$190 at Staples

Emerge Vortex gaming chair: $150

Save $10 from previous price
Staples

This gaming chair is built for hours of play. It features lumbar support, seat height adjustment, tilt tension and lock, flip-up adjustable arms, and a built-in headrest so that you can customize your support to your comfort. Staples says this is a $50 savings, but it's already down to $160. 

$150 at Staples

Apple AirPods Pro: $179 (in-store only)

Save $11 vs. Amazon
Sarah Tew/CNET

The AirPods Pro from Apple will be on sale for $179 Nov. 21 through 27 at Staples, but this deal is only available in stores. As noted above, you'll find them for less at Walmart this week. Read our AirPods Pro review.

$179 at Staples (in-store)