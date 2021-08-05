Sony's next-gen PSVR 2 headset looks to have HDR OLED displays

Sony

Sony has already revealed details on its next-gen sequel to the PlayStation VR, but a new report of a closed-doors developer meeting confirmed by Upload VR makes the hardware sound even more impressive.

According to a YouTube report by Bryan Paul of PSVR Without Parole, the PSVR 2 headset will have an OLED display capable of HDR. The 2,000x2,040 pixels-per-eye resolution display will also have eye tracking, and technology to deliver higher-res graphics onto the display with less processor strain (one technology called foveated rendering uses eye tracking to deliver higher-res just to where your fovea is focused; the other, flexible scaling, should also assist on the PS5 hardware end.) Kotaku also detailed some of the features this new headset could enable, based on the new reports.

Sony already previewed its new VR controllers for the next-gen PSVR 2, which have force-feedback adaptive triggers like the DualSense controller. Sony also will apparently have vibrating haptics inside the headset as well as on the controllers, plus finger-sensing awareness via capacitive touch similar to how the Oculus Touch controllers on the Oculus Quest 2 and Rift S can sense finger placement on the analog sticks, triggers, and buttons. We already know that the PSVR 2 will connect via a single USB-C cable to the PS5 when playing games.

While the PSVR 2 should work with existing PSVR games, it seems there's also a big push for a new wave of deeper VR games, similar to how Valve developed Half-Life: Alyx. According to the report, developers are also being encouraged to make hybrid games that run on the PS5 and on the PSVR 2 headset, much like Capcom's Resident Evil 7.

The PSVR 2 isn't expected to be formally announced until next year, but it's looking to be a lot more advanced than its 2016 predecessor.