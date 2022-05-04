Snag One of Apple's Sleek iMac Desktops for Less at Woot's Refurb Sale

With tons of people switching over to remote work permanently, desktop computers may be making a comeback. True, they can't compete with the convenience of a laptop, but they offer plenty of their own benefits, including massive screens and impressive hardware that's not constrained by size and weight. The iMac is one of our favorite desktops on the market in 2022, and while deals on the latest 2021 model are slim, right now, Woot has a great opportunity to save hundreds on an older model.

Now through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on May 7, Woot has a huge selection of refurbished iMacs available, including some . All of the computers that you'll find at this sale are "Grade A" refurbs. According to Woot, that means that each one has been thoroughly and has been restored to full working condition. They also come covered by Woot's 90-day warranty.

The iMac is a stunning desktop that combines the computer and monitor into a single sleek device. The 2020 model is only one year behind the latest generation, and comes packed full of some pretty impressive hardware. The is on sale for $1,100, and features a brilliant 5K IPS Retina display, a 6-core intel i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card. The step-up is also on sale starting at $1,270.

If you don't need the latest model available, there are plenty of older generations on sale as well. Starting at just $660, this is equipped with a smaller 21.5-inch display, though it still boasts a stunning 4K resolution. It has similar hardware to the 2020 model above with a 256GB SSD, 8GB of DDR4 memory, a 6-core Intel i5 processor and a 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics card.

There are even more affordable models available, too. This has a dual-core processor, a full HD LED-backlit display and is on sale for just $470. There are even , though they stretch all the way back to 2014.