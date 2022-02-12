Snag a portable 15-inch touchscreen monitor with built-in battery for $200

Innocn

Bring the flexibility of a multi-screen workspace with you wherever you go with a portable touchscreen monitor. Innocn's 15-inch monitor is lightweight and features a built-in 5000-mAh battery as well as a built-in stereo speaker. It also features mini HDMI and USB-C ports for easy plug-and-play connectivity to laptops (Mac or PC), phones, tablets, gaming consoles and more. when you use code PF15INNO at checkout and clip the on-page coupon, bringing your total expense to $200 now through Feb. 14.

Innocn's monitor features a 1920x1080 resolution display, which is perfect for video streaming, gaming or screen sharing. Plus, the monitor itself allows you to work how you want with settings like mirror, extend and span. Mirroring your screen will share the content of your screen with others easily, whereas extend or span will give you much more space to work on your projects while you're on-the-go.

The portable monitor can also be used in portrait or landscape orientations, so you can customize how you want to work or play. A full charge will deliver up to 4 hours of battery life, but it can also charge while in use for longer periods.