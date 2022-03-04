Snag a Kindle Kids E-Reader for as Low as $60 Today, a Savings of Up to 45%

Amazon

Give the kid in your life the freedom to learn, imagine and grow with an e-reader designed especially for children. Kindle Kids devices are specifically for reading, so there are no distractions from apps, videos or games. Your purchase includes a kid-friendly cover, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus and a two-year, worry-free guarantee. That means if they happen to break it, Amazon will replace it, no questions asked. You can . But hurry -- this deal ends tonight.

There are two different e-readers for children available, but each feature parental controls you can access through the Parent Dashboard. You can adjust age filters, add books to your child's library, view reading progress and more. Amazon Kids Plus includes some free books, including popular titles like the Harry Potter series, along with access to thousands of other books and Audible audiobooks. It's easy to switch between reading and listening via Bluetooth-enabled speakers or headphones. And after the first year, the subscription will renew at $3 a month, but you can cancel any time through the Parent Dashboard.

Let's break down the differences between these two ebook readers so that you can buy the right one for your child.

David Carnoy/CNET The Kindle Kids is the smaller version of the e-reader. It features a 6-inch, black-and-white, glare-free 167 ppi display. It can connect to Bluetooth headphones or speakers and has long battery life, able to last weeks on a single charge. Although it's the cheaper option, it still gives your child access to thousands of books. If your kid is going to be primarily reading indoors, this may be the better deal. It lacks certain features, including being waterproof and having adjustable screen warmth, but those features are generally less important if you're not outside.