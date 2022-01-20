Felony charges filed in fatal Tesla Autopilot crash Gaspard Ulliel ski accident Amazon opening a brick-and-mortar clothing store Free COVID-19 test kits US to give out 400 million N95 masks Wordle explained
Small size, big deal: Save $100 on the powerful and compact M1 Mac Mini

Grab Apple's smallest desktop computer with 512GB of storage for under $800.

The Mac Mini is Apple's ever-popular compact, portable desktop computer. Just connect to any screen and turn it into a Mac. Apple computers are notoriously pricy, making the Mac Mini an affordable option. The impressive M1 chip makes this mini computer even more enticing. And right now, the 2020 M1 (512GB) Mac Mini is just $799 at Amazon, saving you $100 on what you'd pay at the Apple Store. 

Use your existing screen, keyboard and mouse to save money on this desktop. The M1 chip is 60% more energy efficient and features faster graphics, machine learning and CPU, It's not the strongest Apple in the line up, but it does deliver excellent performance for most computing needs. And while it's not the lowest price we've seen, this deal makes it solid buy for anyone looking for an entry-level Apple desktop or something that will work in a small space. 