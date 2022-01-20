Small size, big deal: Save $100 on the powerful and compact M1 Mac Mini

The Mac Mini is Apple's ever-popular compact, portable desktop computer. Just connect to any screen and turn it into a Mac. Apple computers are notoriously pricy, making the Mac Mini an affordable option. The impressive M1 chip makes this mini computer even more enticing. And right now, , saving you $100 on what you'd pay at the Apple Store.

Use your existing screen, keyboard and mouse to save money on this desktop. The M1 chip is 60% more energy efficient and features faster graphics, machine learning and CPU, It's not the strongest Apple in the line up, but it does deliver excellent performance for most computing needs. And while it's not the lowest price we've seen, this deal makes it solid buy for anyone looking for an entry-level Apple desktop or something that will work in a small space.