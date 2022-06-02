Score Yourself a Refurb Dell Chromebook for as Little as Just $50 Today

A basic laptop for browsing the web and performing simple word processing doesn't have to be expensive. With summer nearly here, kids will be returning home and more people may travel. If all you really need is a web browser and a decent screen, consider getting a refurbished Chromebook. Dell Chromebook options are for as low as $50 now through June 6 while supplies last.

Each of the Chromebooks have durable, lightweight designs and come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case. It's an ideal setup for kids or older parents who just need the basics, and it even makes a handy travel laptop.

If you're seeking the absolute lowest cost in this deal, you can snag the for $50. It comes with 16GB of storage and has an anti-glare HD LCD screen, dual array microphones and front-facing speakers, as well as all the best Google apps built-in.

But if you can, we recommend splurging for the slightly more expensive by Dell. It comes equipped with 32GB of storage on a solid state drive, an Intel dual-core N3060 processor and 4GB of RAM. It will easily handle video chatting and simple streaming. Plus, the screen is versatile and can lie flat, like a tablet. It has options available for $75 (Scratch and Dent) or $100 (Grade A Refurbished).

If you need more power to do things like video editing or multitasking between projects, you'll want something with a little more power, but if you or someone you know just wants a laptop for the essential things that aren't easy to do on your phone, this is a great deal.

Keep in mind that refurbished products may have some minor cosmetic imperfections that show signs of wear. Also note that these two laptops no longer receive ChromeOS updates, which means even though the laptop works, you won't get new features found in any future ChromeOS updates.

