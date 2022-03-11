Score The Surface Laptop 4 for Less Than $1,000 During This One-Day Deal

Microsoft

If you're in the market for a computer and need all the basics, along with portability and decent storage, the Surface Laptop 4 is a solid contender. Whether you're using your laptop for school, work or personal use, the ultra-thin design makes it easy to carry around and stay connected at home or on-the-go. The Surface 4 also features a 15-inch PixelSense touchscreen built for Windows Ink so you can use split screen for multitasking and write notes directly on your computer. You can save $300 right now and at Best Buy. But hurry, because this deal ends tonight.

The Surface 4 is great for streaming movies, gaming with friends and jumping on video calls, too. It features HD video and Studio Mics to make sure you come through perfectly clear no matter where you are. Plus, the speakers support Dolby Atmos audio, allowing a cinematic experience right from your lap (or desk). The laptop comes with a free upgrade to Windows 11, and the AMD Ryzen processor delivers more speed as well, making the Surface 4 up to 70% faster than previous models.

This particular model has 256GB of storage on a solid state drive and 8GB of memory, which is enough to power all your everyday computing tasks and handle basic entertainment needs. Other upgrades have also given the Surface 4 a better battery life, so you won't have to worry about charging it as often as its predecessors. And with Fast Charging, you can get up to 80% in about an hour, giving you more flexibility to stay connected and productive, no matter where the day takes you.

