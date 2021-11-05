Score a GoPro Hero 10 Black for $449, its lowest price yet

Josh Goldman/CNET

The latest GoPro is always a cool thing to play with, but their price tags are often a lot to swallow. Earlier this year the Hero10 Black was praised for its improved processor in Josh Goldman's CNET review, but even so it was clear the price was a little steep. Now we're in Black Friday territory, and that means there's deals on all of the latest tech. If you've been waiting for a price drop on this amazing action cam, you can now grab one for $449.

A $51 discount is likely the best we're going to see this year, considering the camera itself was just released a month and a half ago. And whether you're trying out an action cam for the first time or you're upgrading to the latest from an older model, there's a lot to like here. Thanks to the new GP2 processor, this camera can shoot at:

5.3K (5,312 x2,988 pixels) at 30 or 60 frames per second

4K at 24, 30, 60 or 120fps

2.7K at 60, 120 or 240fps



1080p at 30, 60, 120 or 240fps

It's a substantial upgrade, with some clever software in the editor for making your videos even cooler. Check it out today, and you'll have some neat stuff to share with friends before the end of the year.