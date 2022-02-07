Upgrade to Apple's M1 Mac Mini today for its lowest price to date

The Mac Mini is Apple's ever-popular compact, portable desktop computer. Just connect to any screen and turn it into a Mac. Apple computers are notoriously pricy, making the Mac Mini an affordable option. The impressive M1 chip makes the mini computer even more enticing, and right now , saving you $150 on what you'd pay at the Apple Store. There's an automatic savings of $49.01, which will be applied when you add it to your cart.

Use your existing screen, keyboard and mouse to save money on this desktop. The M1 chip is 60% more energy efficient and features faster graphics, machine learning and CPU, It's not the strongest Apple in the line up, but it does deliver excellent performance for most computing needs. This is one of the best Mac Mini deals we've seen so far, so you won't want to miss out.