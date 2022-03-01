Grab a 256GB M1 Mac Mini for Just $570, the Lowest Price We've Seen

The Mac Mini is Apple's ever-popular compact, portable desktop computer. Just connect to any screen and turn it into a Mac. Apple computers are notoriously pricy, making the Mac Mini one of the most affordable options out there at the moment. This 2020 model features the impressive Apple M1 chip, making this mini computer even more enticing. And right now you can pick it up for less at Amazon. You can save $80 on the 256GB model, which starts at $650, or $49 on the step up 512GB which starts at $799. All you need to do is activate the instant coupon located below the price, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Use your existing screen, keyboard and mouse to save money on this desktop. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM, an 8-core CPU and GPU and features legacy ports like USB-A and HDMI, which many Apple devices no longer have. The M1 chip is 60% more energy efficient and features faster graphics, machine learning and CPU, It's not the strongest Apple in the line up, but it does deliver excellent performance for most computing needs, and was named one of our favorite desktops on the market for 2022. This is one of the best Mac Mini deals we've seen so far, so you won't want to miss out.

There are some rumors that Apple may be hosting an event next week which could be an announcement of a refreshed Mac Mini. At this time, nothing is confirmed though.