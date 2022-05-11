Secret Amazon Sale Knocks $99 Off M1 Mac Mini Price, Grab It for $570 Today

The Mac Mini is Apple's ever-popular compact, portable desktop computer. Just connect to any monitor and turn it into a Mac. Apple computers are notoriously pricey, making the Mac Mini one of the most affordable options out there at the moment.

And right now you can pick it up for less at Amazon. This 2020 model features the impressive Apple M1 chip, making it even more enticing. You can save $99 on the 256GB model, dropping the price down to just $570 -- tying the all-time lowest price we've seen. This deal is only available on the 256GB model, and all you need to do is add it to your cart for the discount to appear.

There's no clear-cut expiration date on this offer, but deals on Apple products rarely last for long. We'd recommend acting sooner rather than later if you're committed to grabbing a Mac Mini at this price. As it stands right now, there is a slight shipping delay, but you can still get your order in now and lock in the discount.

Use your existing screen or monitor, keyboard and mouse to save money on this desktop. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM, an eight-core CPU and GPU and features legacy ports like USB-A and HDMI, which many Apple devices no longer have. The M1 chip is 60% more energy efficient and features faster graphics, machine learning and CPU. It's not the strongest Apple in the lineup, but it was named one of our favorite desktops on the market for 2022 and it delivers excellent performance for most computing needs. This is one of the best Mac Mini deals we've seen so far, so you won't want to miss out.

It's also worth noting that there is a chance that a new Mac Mini model could be announced at Apple's World Wide Developers Conference next month, though there's nothing official yet. If you like to have the absolute latest and greatest Apple devices, it might be worth waiting until after the conference, which runs from June 6 to June 10.