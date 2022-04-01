Save Up to $80 Off Samsung Gaming and Smart Monitors

Whether you're replacing an old monitor or adding a second (or third) screen to your desk, Amazon has your monitor needs covered with that are ideal for gaming and professional use. Of course, you can also upgrade your workspace for everyday computing needs as well, and with savings up to $80 off, now is the perfect time to think about switching up your screen situation.

Whether you want a smart monitor to help you remotely connect to a work or school PC, or you want a large, curved screen for immersive gaming, you can find big savings right now. If you're still working with an older display, you're missing out on some of the great features of modern monitors, which you can check out below.

Samsung This gaming monitor features a 165Hz refresh rate to minimize lag or motion blurring during gameplay. It also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium to reduce screen tearing, stutter and input latency. It also features has a high contrast ratio of 3000:1. Plus, it even has an Eye Saver mode to minimize blue light, which can help keep eyes relaxed during extended gaming sessions. And if you want to add a second monitor, it has a 3-sided borderless design to be able to line up two displays precisely.

Samsung Featuring a 1800R curvature for immersive gaming, a 3000:1 contrast ratio for rich colors and AMD Radeon FreeSync to reduce tearing and lag, this gaming monitor has everything you need for seamless and smooth gaming sessions. It has Flicker Free and Eye Saver mode options to reduce eye strain and lower blue light emissions, keeping your eyes more comfortable during extended gameplay.

Samsung This smart monitor will work without a PC. With mobile connectivity and AirPlay 2 technology you can connect to your laptop or phone without wires. Use the Microsoft Office 365 suite to view and edit documents and save them on the cloud and use mobile apps for video conferencing and internet browsers. And if you want to stream entertainment, you can access the most popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, HBO and more. Plus, Easy Connection allows you to work remotely on your school or office desktop.