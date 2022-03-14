Save Up to $350 On Samsung's Ultra Sleek Galaxy Book Pro

Josh Goldman/CNET

With its super successful Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy tablets, it makes sense that Samsung would want its Galaxy laptops to connect them all together as seamlessly as possible. The Galaxy Book Pro is a powerful and ultra sleek laptop, and is a great pick for anyone, especially if you're already a Samsung user, as it will help you stay organized across your devices.

Originally at least $1,000 for the base model, right now you can pick it up for as low as $696, or you can save up to $350 on step-up models with more storage or processing power. There's no expiration listed on this offer from Amazon, so be warned that it could switch off at any time. These are some of the lowest prices we've ever seen on the Galaxy Book Pro, so we'd recommend jumping on this deal while you can.

At just 0.46 inches thick and weighing only 2.31 pounds, this Galaxy Book Pro packs a lot of power into its tiny package. The screen is a vibrant AMOLED display that comes in two sizes, 13.3 or 15.6 inches. The , which is on sale for as low as $696, comes equipped with a 256GB solid-state drive and 8GB of RAM, and is only available in the smaller 13.3-inch size. The , which starts at $900, bumps the storage up to 512GB, with the option to upgrade to the larger 15.6-inch screen and 16GB of RAM. On a full charge, it boasts a battery life of up to 20 hours, and it runs on Windows 11.

It also supports Wi-Fi 6E for lightning-fast performance, and can pair with your other Samsung devices for quick and convenient file sharing. In his review of the Galaxy Book Pro 360, the two-in-one version of this, CNET's Josh Goldman was effusive in his praise for these convenient features. "Basically, if you're a Galaxy fan, if you have Galaxy Buds, a Galaxy Tab, a Galaxy Watch, web-connected Samsung appliances or other SmartThings devices, this or one of the Galaxy Book Pros should probably be your next laptop," he said. You can watch his video review below.

Just be aware that Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, which goes on sale April 1, hence these discounts.